Yonhap news advisory for Monday, June 3
08:26 June 03, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- S. Korea-U.S. defense ministers' talks
-- Top N.K. official appears in public despite rumors of purge
-- Follow-up on Hungary boat sinking
-- Interview with American film critic who translated 'Parasite' subtitles into English
Economy & Finance
-- Automakers' sales in May
-- Trade ministers from S. Korea, Philippines to meet over FTA talks
