Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korean, U.S. defense chiefs hold talks over N.K. nuclear, alliance issues
SEOUL -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States held talks in Seoul on Monday over North Korea's denuclearization and pending alliance issues, the defense ministry said.
Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan held their second bilateral meeting, following their first in Washington in April. A day earlier, they held trilateral talks with Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya on the sidelines of a regional security forum in Singapore.
-----------------
Seoul stocks up late Monday morning
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Monday morning on gains in tech blue chips.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 12.5 points, or 0.61 percent, to 2,054.24 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index started on a weak note but rebounded in late morning trade as foreigners scooped up market heavyweights.
-----------------
(LEAD) BOK chief stresses efforts to resolve trade protectionism
SEOUL-- The head of South Korea's central bank said Monday that the global community should work together to resolve recent trade tensions that are crippling the global economy while stressing the need for structural reforms for a further economic expansion.
"Over the past three decades, both advanced and emerging market economies have enjoyed the fruits of economic growth from greater global linkages. Many people in emerging countries have been able to escape from poverty as a result. However, new challenges have surfaced as well," Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said in an opening speech, marking the start of an international conference hosted here by the central bank
-----------------
Seoul, Manila announce FTA negotiations
SEOUL -- South Korea officially announced the start of free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with the Philippines on Monday as part of efforts to strengthen economic ties with the Southeast Asian country.
During a meeting here, Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee and her Philippine counterpart Ramon Lopez set the goal of completing the free trade negotiations by November this year, in tune with South Korea's summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries here.
-----------------
FM pledges greater efforts to ensure foreign cooperation in search for missing in Hungary boat sinking
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha pledged Monday to further strengthen cooperation not only with Hungary but also its neighboring nations, like Serbia and Romania, to make progress in efforts to search for the missing Korean victims in last week's deadly boat sinking.
She made the remark at a teleconference meeting with other ministry and agency officials tasked with disaster management set up following the accident. It was the first meeting she convened after she returned Sunday from an emergency trip to Budapest to oversee the rescue operations.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Top aide to N.K. leader appears in public despite rumors of purge
SEOUL -- A top aide to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watched an art troupe's performance together with the leader, Pyongyang's state media reported Monday, belying rumors that he was purged for the leader's embarrassing no-deal summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Kim Yong-chol, who served as Pyongyang's chief interlocutor and counterpart of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, attended Sunday's performance by amateur art groups made up of the wives of military officers, together with leader Kim and other top officials, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korean Lee Jeong-eun wins U.S. Women's Open for 1st LPGA title
CHARLESTON, United States -- South Korean rookie Lee Jeong-eun has captured the U.S. Women's Open for her maiden LPGA victory.
Lee rallied to take the oldest major championship in women's golf on Sunday at Country Club of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina, becoming the 19th player in history to win her first LPGA title at the American national tournament.
Lee finished at six-under 278 to beat three golfers, including fellow South Korean Ryu So-yeon, by two strokes and took home US$1 million, the largest winner's check in the tournament history. She mixed in four birdies against three bogeys for a 70 on Sunday.
