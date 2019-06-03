Go to Contents
Hyundai Heavy fails to conduct due diligence on Daewoo Shipbuilding

14:38 June 03, 2019

GEOJE, South Korea, June 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. on Monday failed to conduct its first on-site inspection of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.'s main shipyard here due to fierce union opposition, heralding a bumpy road ahead for the merger of the world's top two shipbuilders.

The unionized workers at Daewoo Shipbuilding's Okpo shipyard in Geoje, 350 kilometers south of Seoul, denied entry to a group of officials from Hyundai Heavy and the state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB). To prevent a violent clash between the union and the inspection team, 500 police officers were deployed to the shipyard.

In March, Hyundai Heavy signed a deal worth an estimated 2 trillion won (US$1.6 billion) with KDB to buy Daewoo Shipbuilding. The bank is the largest shareholder of Daewoo Shipbuilding, with a controlling 55.7 percent stake in the company.

Under the deal, Hyundai Heavy will be divided into a subholding company and a reorganized Hyundai Heavy Industries that will carry out its shipbuilding and offshore businesses. The shareholders of Hyundai Heavy approved the proposed split-up plan on Friday.

Daewoo Shipbuilding will be controlled under a subholding company named Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE).

Hyundai Heavy aims to complete the inspection by mid June.

Meanwhile, the unionized workers at Hyundai Heavy launched a full-scale strike, demanding a nullification of the company split-up. Hyundai Heavy union said it will take legal steps to reverse the shareholders' decision.

An inspection team from Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. leaves Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.'s Okpo shipyard in Geoje, 350 kilometers south of Seoul, following strong opposition from Daewoo Shipbuilding's labor union on June 3, 2019. (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

