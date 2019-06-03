SsangYong Motor sales down 4.6 pct on weak exports in May
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. said Monday its sales slid 4.6 percent last month from a year earlier on weak exports.
SsangYong Motor sold 12,338 vehicles in May, down from 12,938 units a year earlier.
"Domestic sales grew based on the popularity of our new products, but our exports dropped due to the re-arrangement of the product lineup," the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales jumped 4.1 percent to 10,106 units in May from 9,709 a year earlier. But exports plunged 30.9 percent to 3,228 units from 2,239 during the same period, it said.
In the January-May period, its sales climbed 9.8 percent to 59,902 autos from 54,532 units in the same period of last year.
The SUV-focused carmaker's lineup includes the flagship G4 Rexton, Tivoli, Korando C and Korando Turismo.
Ssangyong said it expects a "gradual recovery" in its exports as the brand-new Korando is set to be shipped to global markets from this month. The automaker said its face-lifted version of the Tivoli, which will be launched on Tuesday, will also push up its sales this month.
Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. owns a 72.85 percent stake in SsangYong Motor.
