Super Junior to release new album without 2 members

16:28 June 03, 2019

SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- Super Junior will return as a nine-piece group with its ninth EP in the second half of this year, the band's agency said Monday.

Nine of its 11 members -- Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Siwon, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun -- will participate in the album's production, according to Label SJ. It did not elaborate on the exact timing of its release.

The other two members -- Kangin and Sungmin -- will perform their own individual activities, it added.

With youngest member Kyuhyun discharged from the military last month, all 11 members of Super Junior have completed their mandatory service.

This undated file photo shows K-pop band Super Junior. (Yonhap)

