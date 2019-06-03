Super Junior to release new album without 2 members
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- Super Junior will return as a nine-piece group with its ninth EP in the second half of this year, the band's agency said Monday.
Nine of its 11 members -- Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Siwon, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun -- will participate in the album's production, according to Label SJ. It did not elaborate on the exact timing of its release.
The other two members -- Kangin and Sungmin -- will perform their own individual activities, it added.
With youngest member Kyuhyun discharged from the military last month, all 11 members of Super Junior have completed their mandatory service.
