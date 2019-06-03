BTS kicks off online fan fest to celebrate its 6th anniversary
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- K-pop super stars BTS kicked off the group's annual online fan festival to celebrate the 6th anniversary of the septet's debut.
A collection of photos, dubbed "Family Portrait," was released through BTS' social media accounts on Monday to mark the start of "2019 BTS FESTA."
The boy band hosts the fan event online every June to celebrate the anniversary of their official debut on June 13.
Along with the photo collection, a rehearsal stage film, BTS news, selfies and a choreography video are some of the online contents that will be released by June 13.
Moreover, BTS will throw two rounds of global fan meetings in Seoul and the country's second-largest city of Busan on June 15-16 and Jun 22-23, respectively.
