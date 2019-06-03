Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Korean Air looking at Asiana Airlines deal: chairman
SEOUL -- Korean Air Lines Co. is looking at Asiana Airlines Inc., which is up for sale by its parent company, Kumho Asiana Group, the national flag carrier's chairman said Monday.
"It is a very sensitive issue to comment on but we are looking at the deal," Korean Air Chairman Cho Won-tae said in a press conference held on the sidelines of the 75th International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting in Seoul.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea yet to respond to S. Korea's offer to work together to fight African swine fever
SEOUL -- North Korea has not responded to South Korea's offer to work together to stem the spread of African swine fever after Pyongyang recently confirmed the outbreak of the highly contagious animal disease, the unification ministry said Monday.
Last month, North Korea reported to the World Organization for Animal Health the outbreak of African swine fever at a farm in its northern region bordering China.
-----------------
(LEAD) Divers to test Danube conditions in prep for search operations
BUDAPEST/SEOUL -- Hungarian and South Korean authorities decided to send divers into the Danube River early Monday (local time) to see if they can start searching for the missing victims in last week's deadly boat sinking, officials said.
South Korea's quick response team of government officials dispatched to Budapest said it decided to send two divers into the river, starting at 8 a.m., to test whether it's possible to begin underwater search operations. Two Hungarian divers will also take part in the test dive.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon affirms resolve to search for missing Koreans in Hungary boat sinking
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in stressed the government's resolve Monday not to abandon efforts to search for more than a dozen South Koreans still missing after their sightseeing riverboat sank in Budapest last week.
"The government will make its utmost effort till the end, mobilizing all diplomatic channels and available material and human resources," Moon said during a weekly meeting with senior Cheong Wa Dae officials.
-----------------
(Yonhap Interview) Subtitle translator in spotlight after Parasite's Cannes victory
SEOUL -- Bong Joon-ho, the director of "Parasite," has said foreigners may find it difficult to fully understand the film because of its details and nuances that are specific to Koreans.
But the film provoked laughter from the audience all the way through its running time when it premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival last month and took home the top honor, the Palme d'Or.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul shares up for third day on tech gains; Korean won sharply rises
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rose for the third consecutive session on Monday on the back of gains in tech stocks and a massive buying binge by foreign investors, bucking the trend of sell-off in other key Asian markets. The local currency sharply rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) surged 26.11 points, or 1.28 percent, to 2,067.85. Trading volume was moderate at 381 million shares worth 4.58 trillion won (US$3.87 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 417 to 417.
-----------------
BTS kicks off online fan fest to celebrate its 6th anniversary
SEOUL -- K-pop super stars BTS kicked off the group's annual online fan festival to celebrate the 6th anniversary of the septet's debut.
A collection of photos, dubbed "Family Portrait," was released through BTS' social media accounts on Monday to mark the start of "2019 BTS FESTA."
