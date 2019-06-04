Go to Contents
Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin named NL's best pitcher for May

07:44 June 04, 2019

SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- By many measures, Los Angeles Dodgers starter Ryu Hyun-jin had an outstanding month of May. And now he has an award to prove it.

Ryu was named the National League (NL) Pitcher of the Month for May by Major League Baseball (MLB) on Monday (local time). It's the first monthly award for Ryu in his seven-year big league career, and the 32-year-old is only the second South Korean pitcher, after ex-Dodger Park Chan-ho, to be so honored.

In this AFP file photo from May 30, 2019, Ryu Hyun-jin of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers a pitch against the New York Mets in the top of the first inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (Yonhap)

Park was the NL's top pitcher in July 1998, when he was 4-0 in six starts with a 1.05 ERA.

Ryu had an even better month in May this year. He was a perfect 5-0 in six starts and posted a tidy 0.59 ERA, leading all NL pitchers in wins and ERA for the month.

In 45 2/3 innings, Ryu struck out 36 and walked only three batters.

Ryu rode a 32-inning scoreless streak last month, a stretch that included a complete game shutout against the Atlanta Braves on May 7. He didn't give up a run in four of his six starts in May. Ryu was also the NL Player of the Week for May 12.

For the season, Ryu is leading the NL with eight wins and has the lowest ERA in all of baseball with 1.48. He has yet to allow more than two runs in a game in 11 starts so far.

In this Associated Press photo, Ryu Hyun-jin of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the bottom of the sixth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on May 25, 2019. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

