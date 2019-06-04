S. Korea identifies one of Hungary boat sinking victims
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday that a body found on the left bank of the Danube River was one of 19 South Koreans missing in last week's Hungary boat sinking.
The ministry said the body discovered about 132 kilometers away from the site of the boat sinking was a South Korean man in his 60s, without elaborating on further details.
Hungarian police earlier said the body was found 102 kilometers away from the site.
A tourist boat carrying 33 Koreans and two Hungarian crew members capsized and sank in Danube River after being hit by a larger cruise ship last Wednesday.
The collision now has left eight Koreans killed and 20 people missing, 18 of whom are Koreans. Seven were rescued.
On Monday, South Korean and Hungarian divers went underwater in the Danube River to determine if they can start searching for the missing victims of the deadly boat sinking.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
