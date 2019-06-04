(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 4)

The central bank cited strengthened fundamentals of the U.S. economy as a major reason for its stunning growth. In other words, its phenomenal growth is not accidental. The bank singled out three factors as the reason for the remarkable rise in the growth potential of the U.S. economy: reinforced corporate investments, an improved labor market and enhanced productivity. Washington stimulated U.S. companies's "animal spirits" through a drastic slashing of the corporate tax. The resulting investment led to more jobs. As a result, U.S. joblessness fell to its lowest level in five decades. On top of that, the growth of the high value-added information and communication technology (ICT) sector in the U.S. economy lifted its productivity.