Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 4.
Korean-language dailies
-- Seoul launches pre-dawn bus service for workers (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Combined forces command to move to Pyeongtaek (Kookmin Daily)
-- Tower crane workers go on strike, crippling many construction sites (Donga llbo)
-- Many criminals pretend to have mental disorders to get sentence relief (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't reveals electricity bill revision proposal (Segye Times)
-- Tower crane workers go on strike (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korean general to lead combined forces command (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Korean divers body presumed to be South Korean victim from Danube River (Hankyoreh)
-- Combined forces command moves to Pyeongtaek (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Too many regulations choke companies doing business in S. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Bills for outside auditing sharply surge under new regulation (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Progress made on operational control transfer (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul, Washington agree on S. Korean general to lead joint command (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korean general to lead combined forces command (Korea Times)
