Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, June 4
09:12 June 04, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Follow-up on search efforts in Hungary boat sinking
-- N.K. leader's sister appears in public for 1st time in 53 days
-- S. Korea's U20 World Cup match against Japan
-- (News Focus) Can 'Parasite' be nominated for Academy Award for Best International Feature Film?
Economy & Finance
-- Revised estimate on Q1 economic growth
-- May consumer prices
(END)