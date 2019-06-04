Go to Contents
Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, June 4

09:12 June 04, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Follow-up on search efforts in Hungary boat sinking

-- N.K. leader's sister appears in public for 1st time in 53 days

-- S. Korea's U20 World Cup match against Japan

-- (News Focus) Can 'Parasite' be nominated for Academy Award for Best International Feature Film?

Economy & Finance

-- Revised estimate on Q1 economic growth

-- May consumer prices
