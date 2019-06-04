SsangYong Motor launches upgraded Tivoli SUV
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. on Tuesday launched the upgraded Tivoli SUV in the domestic market as it seeks to further boost sales.
The face-lifted Tivoli comes with a 1.5-liter gasoline turbo or a 1.6-liter diesel engine. The SUV is equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission, the company said in a statement.
The gasoline-powered Tivoli sells for between 17 million won and 22 million won (US$14,000-$19,000), while its diesel version is priced at 21 million won-25 million won, it said.
The SUV-focused carmaker said it has yet to decide on the timeframe for its overseas launches. Other SUV models are the flagship G4 Rexton, Tivoli, Korando C and Korando Turismo.
SsangYong Motor sold 59,902 vehicles in the first five months of the year, up 9.8 percent from 54,532 units a year earlier, helped by strong exports.
Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. owns a 72.85 percent stake in SsangYong Motor.
