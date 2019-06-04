(LEAD) SsangYong Motor launches upgraded Tivoli SUV
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. on Tuesday launched the upgraded Tivoli SUV in the domestic market as it seeks to further boost sales.
The face-lifted Tivoli comes with a 1.5-liter gasoline turbo or a 1.6-liter diesel turbo engine. The SUV is equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission, the company said in a statement.
SsangYong Motor expects the facelifted version to help it gain a bigger share of the domestic compact SUV market.
The country's SUV market grew 15 percent to 517,000 units last year from 448,000 in 2015. The compact SUV market soared 87 percent to 153,000 from 82,000 over the cited period, the company said.
The gasoline-powered Tivoli sells for between 17 million won and 22 million won (US$14,000-$19,000), while its diesel version is priced at 21 million won-25 million won, the statement said.
Sales of the Tivoli, first launched in 2014, jumped from 29,000 in 2014 to 153,000 in 2018, it said.
The SUV-focused carmaker said it has yet to decide on the timeframe for its overseas launches. Other SUV models are the flagship G4 Rexton, Tivoli, Korando C and Korando Turismo.
SsangYong Motor sold 59,902 vehicles in the first five months of the year, up 9.8 percent from 54,532 units a year earlier, helped by strong exports.
Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. owns a 72.85 percent stake in SsangYong Motor.
