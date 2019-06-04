Seoul shares open higher on bio, construction stocks
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened a tad higher Tuesday as investor sentiment still remains weak over continued U.S. trade tension with its trading partners.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up 0.52 point, or 0.03 percent, to reach 2,068.37 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The index swung between gains and losses shortly after the opening bell, but turned its course upward.
Bio and construction shares were up.
Samsung BioLogics, a healthcare unit of Samsung, advanced 3.33 percent, and Hyundai Engineering & Construction, a major construction firm, increased 0.97 percent.
In contrast, tech heavyweights were in negative terrain.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics slipped 1.14 percent, and memory chip giant SK hynix fell 0.9 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,179.6 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.5 won from the previous session's close.
