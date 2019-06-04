No additional case of African swine fever reported in N. Korea: Seoul official
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has not reported any additional case of African swine fever since it confirmed the outbreak of the highly contagious animal disease last week, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
On Thursday, North Korea reported to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) the outbreak of African swine fever at a farm in its northern region bordering China.
Of the total pigs at the farm, 77 died and the other 22 were culled due to the fever, according to the report. It marks the first occurrence of the disease in North Korea.
"Except for the North's report to the OIE, there has been no more officially confirmed case," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
African swine fever does not infect humans but can be fatal for pigs because it has no known treatment or vaccines.
North Korea has not officially informed the South of the outbreak despite their agreement in November to share information on contagious illnesses in either side to combat and block the spread of contagious diseases across their border.
Under the agreement, South Korea shared information on influenza in December with North Korea. Since then, there has been no such information sharing between the two Koreas, the official said.
He emphasized that the November agreement is about human-to-human diseases, not those for animals, saying the North has no obligation to report the latest outbreak to the South.
He added that North Korea has not responded to Seoul's offer to work together to stem the spread of the swine fever.
On Friday, the South proposed through an inter-Korean liaison office in the North's border city of Kaesong that the two Koreas work together to prevent the disease from spreading, and the North said it will review the proposal.
