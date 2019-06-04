Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) NK leader's younger sister reemerges after 52-day absence
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's powerful younger sister has appeared in public for the first time in 52 days, contradicting rumors that she was disciplined in the wake of the leader's embarrassing no-deal summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Kim Yo-jong attended North Korea's propaganda group gymnastics and artist performance called "The Land of the People" held in Pyongyang's May Day Stadium on Monday, along with leader Kim, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
-----------------
(LEAD) Body identified as S. Korean victim of Hungary boat sinking, death toll rises to 8
SEOUL -- One of the two bodies retrieved from the Danube River was confirmed to be a South Korean missing in last week's deadly sinking of a sightseeing boat in Hungary, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
That raised the death toll in the May 29 sinking to eight with 18 others still unaccounted for. Work is under way to identify another body retrieved from underwater later that day, according to South Korea's quick response team dispatched to Budapest.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Korean economy shrinks revised 0.4 pct in Q1: BOK
SEOUL -- South Korea's economy shrank at a faster rate in the first quarter than earlier expected, the central bank said Tuesday, spawning speculation that the bank will further trim its growth outlook for the year amid the escalating trade war between the United States and China -- the country's top two trading partners.
The country's real gross domestic product (GDP) backtracked 0.4 percent in the first quarter of the year from three months earlier, the Bank of Korea said.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Consumer price growth stays below 1 pct for 5th month
SEJONG -- South Korea's consumer price growth stayed below the 1 percent threshold for the fifth consecutive month in May due mainly to expanded social welfare schemes that helped rein in a rise in service charges and a decline in oil prices, government data showed Tuesday.
Consumer prices rose 0.7 percent in May from a year earlier, marking the lowest for any May since 2015, when the corresponding figure stood at 0.6 percent, according to Statistics Korea.
-----------------
Samsung spurs R&D efforts for 6G mobile network
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. has opened a new research center for the development of core technologies for 6G mobile networks, joining the global race for the still nascent technology, a company official said Tuesday.
Samsung Research, the firm's integrated R&D organization, has conducted extensive research on advanced cellular technologies and has recently upgraded a next-generation telecommunication research team to a center to accelerate the development of solutions and standardization of 6G, according to a Samsung official.
-----------------
(LEAD) SsangYong Motor launches upgraded Tivoli SUV
SEOUL -- SsangYong Motor Co. on Tuesday launched the upgraded Tivoli SUV in the domestic market as it seeks to further boost sales.
The face-lifted Tivoli comes with a 1.5-liter gasoline turbo or a 1.6-liter diesel turbo engine. The SUV is equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission, the company said in a statement.
-----------------
U.S. Women's Open champion Lee Jeong-eun soars to No. 5 in women's golf rankings
SEOUL -- Fresh off her U.S. Women's Open victory, Lee Jeong-eun has soared to No. 5 in the latest women's world golf rankings.
The South Korean rookie sensation jumped 12 spots to reach her highest position in the world rankings announced Monday (U.S. time). Lee rallied from a two-shot deficit through 54 holes to take the U.S. Women's Open at six-under 278 at the Country Club of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday.
