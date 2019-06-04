Go to Contents
Internet cafe murderer gets 30-year prison term

12:01 June 04, 2019

SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Tuesday for killing a part-time worker at an internet cafe in Seoul in October last year.

On Oct. 14, Kim Seong-soo, 30, mercilessly stabbed the part timer, surnamed Shin, about 80 times at the internet cafe in western Seoul when he asked Shin to clean his table. Kim insisted later that he had committed the homicide as Shin had been rude to him.

The 20-year-old victim was taken to a hospital where he died of excessive blood loss, as arteries in his neck and arms were severed in the attack.

"The act of the accused was very vicious, and caused a social panic. The bereaved family of the victim is also pleading for a stern punishment," the Seoul Nambu District Court said in handing down the sentence.

This image shows Kim Seong-soo, the murderer of a part-time worker in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Kim's younger brother, who was at the scene, was acquitted for lack of evidence.

Analyses of CCTV footage, including one by the National Forensic Service, didn't support the conclusion that the younger Kim had helped his brother's offense, the court said.
