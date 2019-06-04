Aircraft maker KAI wins US$523 mln parts order

Go to Contents
14:56 June 04, 2019

SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), the country's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Tuesday it has received a US$523 million order to supply wing parts.

KAI signed the deal with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to supply wing parts for Gulfstream Aerospace Corp.'s super-midsize G280 jet by December 2030, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with IAI in April and signed a final contract.

IAI is reportedly collaborating with the U.S.-based Gulfstream to manufacture the G280 that can accommodate 10 passengers.

