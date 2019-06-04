Moon picks new secretary for unification policy
15:11 June 04, 2019
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appointed a senior official at the inter-Korean joint liaison office as his new secretary for unification policy.
Kim Chang-su, South Korea's deputy chief of the liaison office, earlier served on the secretariat of Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Council and the Korean Council for Reconciliation and Cooperation.
He is replacing Suh Ho, who became vice unification minister in May.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)