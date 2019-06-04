Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

(LEAD) Moon picks new secretary for unification policy

15:47 June 04, 2019

(ATTN: UPDATES with details; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday appointed a senior official at the inter-Korean joint liaison office as his new secretary for unification policy.

Kim Chang-soo, South Korea's deputy chief of the liaison office at Kaesong industrial complex just north of inter-Korean border, worked at the secretariat of Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Council and the Korean Council for Reconciliation and Cooperation. He later served as policy advisor to unification minister.

He majored in philosophy at Korea University and earned a master's degree from the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul.

He is replacing Suh Ho, who became vice unification minister in May.

Kim Chang-soo, new presidential secretary for unification policy, is shown in this photo provided by Cheong Wa Dae. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK