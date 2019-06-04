Seoul to closely communicate with Tehran over sanctions-related issues
SEJONG, June 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will closely communicate with Iran to address difficulties facing its companies due to U.S. sanctions on Tehran, the finance ministry said Tuesday.
South Korea also said it will make its efforts in its consultations with the United States on the issue, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
The comments came after a meeting between Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance, and Iran's central bank governor, Abdolnaser Hemmati, in Seoul.
The two discussed ways of bilateral economic cooperation and agreed to continue to hold talks between financial authorities of the two countries, the ministry said.
Hemmati was in Seoul for an international conference hosted by the Bank of Korea.
Last month, the U.S. ended its sanctions waivers for South Korea, China, India and five other countries for Iranian oil imports, prompting Seoul to diversify sources of oil imports.
Last year, Washington imposed the most biting sanctions ever on Iran following its exit from a 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran and five major world powers.
