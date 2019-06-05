Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 5.
Korean-language dailies
-- Probe into former vice minister ignores prosecution's past wrongdoings (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Former vice minister dismissed from sex crime charges third time (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't passes buck to universities with law on part-time instructors (Donga llbo)
-- Low growth, low inflation, low rates, economic recession becomes everyday life (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to give unemployment benefits to low-income jobseekers with taxpayers' money (Segye Times)
-- Gov't finally declares nuclear plants phaseout in long-term energy plan (Chosun Ilbo)
-- China puts restriction on people's U.S. trips in trade war retaliation (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Probe into ex-vice minister poorly executed again (Hankyoreh)
-- Tower crane workers' strike highlights conflict caused by tech innovation (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Tower crane workers' strike feared to badly affect subcontractors (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Elite researchers leave key state institutes (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Two bodies recovered in Danube tragedy (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- North Korean leader's sister wipes out rumors with public appearance (Korea Herald)
-- Three bodies recovered from Danube (Korea Times)
