(LEAD) (U20 World Cup) In-match adjustments pay dividends for S. Korea

In the early going, South Korean players were mostly rendered spectators to Japan's quick, short passes deep in the attacking zone. With three defenders supported by two wing backs in the 3-5-2 formation, South Korea sat back on their own end and watched Japan run themselves into the ground with all those passes and movements away from the ball that didn't lead to any shot on target. Japan held a 72-28 edge in ball possession in the opening 45 minutes.