(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 5)

The question is how practical the party's solutions will be. Hwang plans to receive policy suggestions from 2,000 experts. But given the conservative color of the committee, mostly right-wing professors, we hope it avoids adhering to the merits of a market economy for its own sake. The LKP must show the reason for its existence beyond the boundaries of ideology. It must get rid of its image as a hotbed of indecent language and reshape itself as a reliable party to help put our troubled economy back on track. We will watch it carefully.