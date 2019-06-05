Go to Contents
N.K. leader makes public appearances five days in a row

10:13 June 05, 2019

SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a photo session with the winners of a recent art contest, the country's official news agency said Wednesday, apparently extending his public appearances to a fifth consecutive day.

Kim had the photo session on Tuesday with "members of amateur art groups of the wives of officers of units of the Korean People's Army" who were selected from a contest, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"He expressed the expectation and belief that the art group members will as ever add brilliance to the proud tradition of having strengthened the defense line posts of the country into impregnable fortresses with loving care and devotion for servicepersons," the report said.

It was the latest in a series of public appearances Kim has made since last week after more than three weeks of absence from public view. The KCNA has carried reports on Kim's public activities every day since Saturday, including visits to factories.

The reports on Saturday and Sunday did not specify the timing of the visits, but they were widely believed to have taken place on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C, 1st row) takes part in a photo session with wives of officers of the Korean People's Army selected in an art contest at the Ministry of the People's Armed Forces on June 4, 2019, in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency the next day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

