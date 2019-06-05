Online shopping continues to rise in April
SEJONG, June 5 (Yonhap) -- The value of online shopping transactions in South Korea rose 17.2 percent in April from a year earlier, data showed Wednesday, in the latest sign that a growing number of people are using computers and mobile devices to purchase items ranging from clothes to electronic goods.
The total value of online transactions reached 10.64 trillion won (US$9.01 billion) in April, compared with 9.07 trillion won during the same period last year, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
In April, online sales of electronic goods and computers jumped 18.8 percent on-year to 1.61 trillion won, demand for clothes rose 7.7 percent to 1.23 trillion won. Online sales of food and beverages surged 29.2 percent to 1.05 trillion won.
Purchases made through smartphones, tablets and other mobile gadgets soared 23.8 percent on-year to 6.68 trillion won, accounting for 62.8 percent of all online sales in April.
South Korea is one of the most wired countries in the world, with one of the highest smartphone penetration rates.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)