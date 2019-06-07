6 foreign carmakers, SsangYong to recall over 49,000 vehicles
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Six imported carmakers and SsangYong Motor Co. will voluntarily recall over 49,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry said Friday.
This is the latest in a series of recall plans for local and overseas carmakers and importers of foreign vehicles.
Toyota Motors Corp., Mercedes-Benz, Honda Motor Co., Subaru, Man Truck & Bus Co., Suzuki Motorcycles and SsangYong Motor plan to recall 23 models amounting to 49,360 units, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
The problems include imperfectly functioning rear reflectors in Toyota's independent brand Lexus ES300h sedan, faulty fuel pipes in SsangYong Motor's Tivoli compact SUV and faulty airbag inflators in Mercedes-Benz's C200 Kompressor sedan, it said.
The carmakers have already begun replacing the defective components and will offer repair services starting next week at their after-sales service centers free of charge, the ministry said.
