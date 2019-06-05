Go to Contents
(LEAD) Tower crane workers end strike

18:01 June 05, 2019

(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; TRIMS throughout)

SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- Tower crane workers ended their strikes across the country on Wednesday by agreeing to resolve contentious issues with the government and related parties, the transportation ministry said.

Some 2,500 crane tower workers have been staging walkouts for third consecutive day to demand a pay raise and other benefits, stoking concerns that a possible protracted stoppage could hamper construction projects in the nation.

One of the key contentious issues is a ban on the use of smaller tower cranes that they claim are prone to accidents and preventing builders from using tower cranes whose load weight is less than 3 tons and which are operable by remote control.

According to the ministry, a body comprising the government, civilians and other related parties will seek to resolve such issues.

This photo, taken June 5, 2019, shows a site in western Seoul where the construction of apartment buildings is on hold due to tower crane workers' nationwide strike. (Yonhap)

The end to the strike came two days after the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions and the Federation of Korean Trade Unions announced a plan for an unlimited strike, a rare instance of the country's two major umbrella labor groups jointly organizing a work stoppage.

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

