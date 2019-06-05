Russia sends 4,000 tons of wheat to N. Korea in humanitarian aid
SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- Moscow sent around 4,000 tons of wheat to North Korea to help the country cope with its poor food security situation following drought, the Russian embassy in Pyongyang said Wednesday.
The embassy said on social media that 2,895 tons of Russian wheat arrived in North Korea on Wednesday, along with 1,100 tons delivered a few days earlier.
The delivery was made through the World Food Programme (WFP), it added.
The WFP and the Food and Agriculture Organization recently said in a joint report that North Korea's crop output last year hit the lowest level since 2008, with an estimated 10 million people, or 40 percent of its population, in urgent need of food.
The embassy said it provided humanitarian aid in February, March and April as well.
The food provided will be used to support children and pregnant women, the embassy added.
