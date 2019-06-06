Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- Licenses to be canceled for drivers who fail to pay automobile tax 10 times (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Hydrogen city bus unveiled (Kookmin Daily)
-- Amb. Harris pressures S. Korea to join anti-Huawei campaign (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea suffers current account deficit in April, first in 7 years (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Current account surplus halts for first time in 7 years (Segye Times)
-- U.S. pressures S. Korean firms not to use Huawei (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Xi Jinping to visit S. Korea before G-20 summit late this month' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Amb. Harris pressures local Huawei partners to choose trustworthy supplier (Hankyoreh)
-- Amb. Harris calls on S. Korea to join anti-Huawei campaign (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Renault Samsung union goes on strike (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea suffers current account deficit in April, first in 7 years (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Seoul signs off on $8M in aid (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul approves $8 million donation to Pyongyang in humanitarian aid (Korea Herald)
-- Current account sees first monthly deficit in 7 years (Korea Times)
(END)