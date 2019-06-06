Samsung sells 8,000 units of QLED 8K TVs since launch
SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. sold around 8,000 units of the high-end QLED 8K TV in South Korea over the seven-month period since its release, industry data showed Thursday.
The figure roughly translates into the model taking up 1 percent of the South Korean TV market over the period, industry watchers said. Samsung released the QLED 8K TV in November last year.
Demand for high-resolution TVs has been rising in South Korea following the growing popularity of large-sized displays, they added.
Samsung Electronics said around 70 percent of consumers who bought the QLED 8K TVs opted for 75-inch and 82-inch models.
"More people are enjoying high-resolution contents provided by video streaming service providers through large-sized TVs," an official from Samsung said. "The demand will continue to increase down the road."
Other global tech giants are also set to join the competition, with Japan's Sony Corp. and Samsung's domestic rival LG Electronics Inc. planning to release 8K TVs in the near future as well, industry watchers said.
