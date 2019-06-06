KT invites global partners to join ties in 5G
SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- The chief of major South Korean mobile carrier KT Corp. invited global government and business leaders to utilize the firm's advanced fifth-generation (5G) network technology to bring innovative changes in different industries, the company said Thursday.
"Korea is the perfect test-bed for 5G development, and I invite you all to visit Korea and KT anytime to experience how 5G is really changing our world and lives," KT Chairman Hwang Chang-gyu said during his speech at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2019 held in The Hague on Tuesday (local time).
"Policymakers should help facilitate corporate investment in 5G and work closely with businesses to develop a 5G ecosystem for digital transformation," he added, claiming the network can be applied in various segments ranging from agriculture to healthcare.
In April, South Korea became the first country to roll out commercial 5G services.
The GES, started by the United States in 2010, is a global event that invites major businesses, startups, investors, and civic organization to discuss finding solutions for global challenges.
"Next-generation 5G technology is up to 20 times faster than the current LTE or 4G networks, offering extremely low latency and connecting more devices at once," KT said in a statement, claiming the company dreams of a future in which every corner of the economy and society benefits from the 5G ecosystem.
