Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on the 64th Memorial Day

On the meaningful day of April 11 this year, which marked the centennial of the establishment of the Provisional Republic of Korea Government, a bipartisan resolution that formally recognizes the Provisional Government as the root of the foundation of the Republic of Korea was submitted to the U.S. Congress. The resolution underscored that the formation of the Provisional Government served as the foundation of the success and prosperity of Korea's democracy and that the ROK-U.S. alliance must be strengthened further in the areas of diplomacy, the economy and security.