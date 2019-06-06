South Korea's spy chief to visit UAE next week: parliamentary officials
SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- Suh Hoon, the chief of the National Intelligence Service, plans to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next week to show appreciation for the country's support for the recent release of a South Korean kidnapped in Libya, parliamentary officials said Thursday.
Suh is expected to visit the Middle Eastern country for five days to meet Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and other officials, according to the officials of the National Assembly's intelligence committee. The exact date of his departure remains unknown.
The 62-year-old South Korean man, who was abducted by a group of armed militants on July 6, 2018, was released last month. Seoul officials said that the UAE played an active role in the efforts to rescue the man identified only by his surname, Joo.
During his stay in the UAE, Suh is expected to discuss ways to deepen cooperation in information sharing and other areas.
