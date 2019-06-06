Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #spy chief UAE visit

South Korea's spy chief to visit UAE next week: parliamentary officials

11:16 June 06, 2019

SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- Suh Hoon, the chief of the National Intelligence Service, plans to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next week to show appreciation for the country's support for the recent release of a South Korean kidnapped in Libya, parliamentary officials said Thursday.

Suh is expected to visit the Middle Eastern country for five days to meet Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and other officials, according to the officials of the National Assembly's intelligence committee. The exact date of his departure remains unknown.

The 62-year-old South Korean man, who was abducted by a group of armed militants on July 6, 2018, was released last month. Seoul officials said that the UAE played an active role in the efforts to rescue the man identified only by his surname, Joo.

During his stay in the UAE, Suh is expected to discuss ways to deepen cooperation in information sharing and other areas.

This photo, taken on March 29, 2019, shows National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon attending a parliamentary session at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK