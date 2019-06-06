Go to Contents
Busan not to open main stadium for BTS concert next week

14:08 June 06, 2019

BUSAN, June 6 (Yonhap) -- The Busan metropolitan government said Thursday the Busan Asiad Main Stadium will not be open to fans wanting to watch a BTS concert on a screen next week.

The city government considered allowing fans who can't get into the BTS concert slated for June 15-16 at Busan Asiad Auxiliary Stadium to watch the show on the screen from the stands in the main stadium.

After discussions with an agency in charge of planning the show, the government said it decided not to open the main stadium considering fairness with paid attendees and technical problems.

But part of the stands in the main stadium will be open to fans waiting to be admitted to the show, officials said.

This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, shows South Korean band BTS performing at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the United States, on May 19, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


