Korean-language dailies

-- Moon: 'Advocates of vested interests are not true conservatives or liberals' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Full-scale strikes refused by workers of Renault Samsung (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon stresses 'Patriotism makes no difference between conservatives and liberals' (Donga llbo)

-- Moon set to meet with leaders of U.S., China, Japan in June (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't ministries negligent in handling confidential documents (Segye Times)

-- Moon honors controversial Kim Won-bong, key statesman of N. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)

-- China's Xi, Russia's Putin join hands against U.S. Trump (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Moon's Memorial Day speech on national unity (Hankyoreh)

-- Only two lawmakers in their 20s, 30s (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Some workers of Renault Samsung come to work despite union-ordered strike (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- With people off at 5:30 p.m., corporate R&D loses steam (Korea Economic Daily)

