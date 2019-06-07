(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 7)

Ever since the failed second summit between the U.S and North Korea in February, Pyongyang has continued to call for Washington to come to the negotiations table with "new conditions." Although things are not looking up, there is hope that U.S-North Korea talks could resume as U.S. President Donald Trump still seems to remain hopeful about another meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Trump has expressed his continued trust in Kim and has brushed off news reports that the North Korean leader may have seriously punished negotiators and officials who accompanied him to Vietnam for their second meeting.