Samsung Heavy bags 450 bln-won order for 2 LNG carriers
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co., a major shipyard in South Korea, said Friday it has clinched a 450 billion-won (US$381 million) order to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.
Under the deal with a Bermudan customer, Samsung Heavy said it will deliver the vessel by June 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.
With the latest deal, Samsung Heavy has secured deals valued at $3 billion in total so far this year to build 11 vessels, with 10 of them being LNG carriers. For the year, the shipyard aims to bag $7.8 billion.
Meanwhile, Samsung Heavy said it recently completed the development of a 300,000-ton very large crude carrier (VLCC). The company said it received approval in principle (AIP) from the British maritime certifying organization Lloyd's Register.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)