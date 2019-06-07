Samsung Heavy bags 450 bln-won order for 2 LNG carriers

Go to Contents
11:20 June 07, 2019

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co., a major shipyard in South Korea, said Friday it has clinched a 450 billion-won (US$381 million) order to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

Under the deal with a Bermudan customer, Samsung Heavy said it will deliver the vessel by June 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.

With the latest deal, Samsung Heavy has secured deals valued at $3 billion in total so far this year to build 11 vessels, with 10 of them being LNG carriers. For the year, the shipyard aims to bag $7.8 billion.

Meanwhile, Samsung Heavy said it recently completed the development of a 300,000-ton very large crude carrier (VLCC). The company said it received approval in principle (AIP) from the British maritime certifying organization Lloyd's Register.

This photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co., shows a LNG carrier. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

