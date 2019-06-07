Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
2 more S. Korean victims found, death toll 18 in Hungary boat sinking
BUDAPEST/SEOUL -- The bodies of two more South Koreans have been found from last week's deadly sinking of a tourist boat in Hungary, officials said, raising the number of Korean deaths to 18 with eight others still missing.
The Hableany pleasure boat was carrying 33 Korean tourists and two Hungarian crew members when it capsized and sank on May 29 after being hit by a larger Swiss cruise ship from behind. Seven Koreans were rescued right after the accident.
-----------------
S. Korea, China in close coordination on possible summit: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- South Korea's presidential office strongly indicated Friday that it's pushing for an immediate summit between President Moon Jae-in and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion of the upcoming G-20 summit in Japan.
"(The two sides) are closely communicating" in connection with the possible summit, a Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters.
-----------------
Seoul stocks trade higher late Friday morning
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Friday morning on cautious hopes of eased trade tension between the United States and Mexico, supported by institutional buying.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 6.96 points, or 0.34 percent, to reach 2,076.07 as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
Vice minister appointed as new co-chief of inter-Korean liaison office
SEOUL -- Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho was appointed Friday as the new South Korean chief of an inter-Korean joint liaison office, the ministry said.
Suh, who sworn in as the new vice minister last month, will travel to the North's border city of Kaesong next week to oversee the work at the liaison office and consult with the North over a possible change in the office's mode of operation, Lee Eugene, the ministry's deputy spokeswoman, said.
-----------------
DRAM prices tipped to drop more than expected in Q3: report
SEOUL -- Prices of DRAM are expected to dip more than expected in the third quarter in the wake of the U.S. ban on Huawei's shipments of smartphones and server products, a market tracker said Friday.
DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, expected DRAM prices to fall by between 10 and 15 percent in the July-September period, sharper than its earlier estimate of a 10-percent decline.
-----------------
Labor leader grilled by police over violent rallies
SEOUL -- The leader of a militant labor umbrella labor group voluntarily appeared before police on Friday to be questioned about allegations of organizing violent protests at the National Assembly in Seoul this spring.
Kim Myeong-hwan, chairman of the Korean Confederation of Trade Union (KCTU), arrived at the Yeongdungpo Police Station in southern Seoul in the morning before being grilled about his responsibility for allegedly masterminding violent illegal acts during KCTU members' protest rallies in front of the assembly compound in March and April.
