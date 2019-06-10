Foreigners turn to net sellers of South Korean stocks in May
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- Offshore investors turned to net sellers of South Korean stocks last month amid the Korean currency's weakness against the U.S. dollar, data showed Monday.
Foreign investors sold a net 2.9 trillion won (US$2.46 billion) worth of local stocks in May, a drastic shift from a net buying of 2.5 trillion won a month earlier, according to the data by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Investors from the European Union, the Middle East and the United States were among net sellers of local stocks last month, the data showed.
At the end of May, foreign investors held a total of 532.4 trillion won worth of local stocks, accounting for 32.3 percent of the nation's total market capitalization.
Meanwhile, foreigners bought a net 9.7 trillion won worth of local bonds last month.
Their holdings of local debt stood at 119.2 trillion won at the end of last month, accounting for 6.7 percent of the total market, according to the data.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)