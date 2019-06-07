Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 June 07, 2019

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
May 31 -- Nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss N. Korea in Singapore

June 1 -- Pentagon chief says N.K. remains 'extraordinary' threat

-- N.K. media report on Kim's first public appearance in more than 3 weeks

2 -- Defense ministers of South Korea, U.S., Japan hold trilateral talks in Singapore

3 -- N.K. media report on public appearance of top aide to N.K. leader despite rumors of purge

-- Pentagon chief calls on N.K. to engage 'productively' in dialogue for denuclearization

4 -- N. Korea urges U.S. to change calculus, warns patience has limit

5 -- Trump disputes report of N.K. officials' execution
