BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' hits 400 mln YouTube views
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- The visually striking music video of girl band BLACKPINK's latest song "Kill This Love" has hit 400 million YouTube views in slightly over two months since its release, the band's management agency said Friday.
The music video surpassed the YouTube mark early Friday afternoon, 63 days after its release on April 5, according to YG Entertainment.
"Kill This Love" took about half the time needed for BLACKPINK's previous hit song, "Ddu-du Ddu-du," to achieve the same feat. The previous hit song took 112 days to reach the same 400 million YouTube mark.
"Ddu-du Ddu-du" went on to collect further views to hit 800 million views recently.
"Kill This Love" is the quartet's fourth song that has collected more than 400 million YouTube views, a rare feat for any K-pop girl band.
Currently, the band is in the midst of a world concert tour. Having toured European cities last month, the band is set to perform in Macao on Saturday, followed by a stop in Australia next week. Close to the end of the year, the band will also throw concerts in three Japanese cities, according to YG.
