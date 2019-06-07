(2nd LD) S. Korea edge out Australia 1-0 in men's football friendly

BUSAN, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Striker Hwang Ui-jo came off the bench to score the winner as South Korea defeated Australia 1-0 in their men's football friendly match on Friday.
Hwang broke the scoreless deadlock in the 76th minute at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, jolting life into the sellout crowd of 53,000 who had been frustrated during what had up to that point been a tedious contest.
It was Hwang's seventh international goal, six of which have come under head coach Paulo Bento in 15 matches.
South Korea, ranked 37th, improved to eight wins, 11 draws and nine losses all time against the 41st-ranked Australia.
"Since I had a lot more left in my tank as a substitute, I wanted to play hard and help my teammates," Hwang said. "As a forward, I always enjoy scoring goals, and it's even better when my goals help us win. This was a tough match, and I am glad we got the win without giving up any goals."
Hwang also scored against Australia in their previous meeting last November. He said he doesn't think he's particularly better against Australia than other teams and said, "Coming in as a sub, I wanted to change the momentum of the match. And it worked out great."
Bento threw a 3-5-2 formation at Australia. It was the first time in nearly six months that the coach went to this formation, with three backs -- Kim Young-gwon, Kim Min-jae and Kwon Kyung-won -- asked to handle most of the defensive duties while wing backs Kim Jin-su and Kim Moon-hwan were give free rein to roam in the offensive zone.
Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan started as forwards, and midfielders Hwang In-beom and Lee Jae-sung were the secondary attacking options. And with the two wing backs joining the offense, South Korea essentially had six players to put pressure on the opposing defense.
But South Korea didn't even have a shot attempt in the scoreless first half. They lacked delicate touch in the attacking third, and their transition game was virtually nonexistent.
Australia applied pressure on South Korea's back-three defensive line early on and created turnovers deep in the attacking zone. In the 10th minute, Brandon O'Neill picked Ju Se-jong's pocket and set up Mitchell Duke for a shot that went wide left of the net.
Four minutes later, after another South Korean turnover, Craig Goodwin floated one across the field for Awer Mabil, whose volley from the right side of the box was grabbed by goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu.
Australia's best chance came in the 18th minute, when Duke's header off an O'Neill corner kick went off the right post.
South Korea pushed back a little in the final moments and nearly got an own goal in the 42nd minute from Australian defender Matthew Jurman, whose clearing attempt of a Kim Min-jae cross rolled just right of the gaping net.
South Korea showed some signs of life early in the second half, though Lee Jae-sung held on to the ball a moment too long in his fast break opportunity in the 52nd minute.
Near the hour mark, captain Son Heung-min danced through a crowd of defenders, only to get triple teamed deep in the box and forced to pass it out of the area.
Hwang entered the match in the 67th minute for starting forward Hwang Hee-chan, and the Gamba Osaka forward made his presence felt in the 76th.
Hong Chul, another second-half sub, tried to send a cross from the left wing, and the ball took a funny hop after going off the body of Brandon Borrello. Hwang timed his volley perfectly and sent it past Andrew Redmayne, who was making his international debut in goal.
Son tried to double the lead for South Korea in the 82nd minute, but Redmayne came up with his biggest save of the match, diving to his right to turn aside Son's left-footed attempt from just inside the box.
Australia used up all six substitutions in the second half but failed to match Hwang's goal.
South Korea's next match is against Iran at Seoul World Cup Stadium in the nation's capital at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
