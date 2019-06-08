Korean-language dailies

-- Pentagon report states Taiwan is 'country' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- High-income blue-collars on rise (Kookmin Daily)

-- Cheong Wa Dae says using Huawei to little affect S. Korea-U.S. relations (Donga llbo)

-- U.S. puts Taiwan in list of 'countries,' inflames China (Segye Times)

-- U.S. defies China's taboo by calling Taiwan 'a country' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- U.S. calls Taiwan 'a country' for first time in 40 years (JoongAng Sunday)

-- Data show well-off households have more kids than those who earn less (Hankyoreh)

-- U.S. recognizes Taiwan as country, sparks yet another security clash with China (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S. hits China's nerves by calling Taiwan 'a country' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Rich individuals scurrying to invest more in private venture capitals (Korea Economic Daily)

