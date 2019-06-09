Go to Contents
(U20 World Cup) S. Korea beat Senegal on penalties to reach semifinals

06:34 June 09, 2019

BIELSKO-BIALA, Poland, June 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea advanced to the semifinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup on Saturday after knocking off Senegal on penalties.

After the teams ended 120 minutes of regulation and extra time knotted at 3-3, South Korea prevailed 3-2 in the penalty shootout in the quarterfinals at Bielsko-Biala Stadium in Bielsko-Biala, Poland.

The first two South Korean kickers missed before the fifth taker, Oh Se-hun, converted the decisive chance. Cavin Diagne, Senegal's last kicker, missed the target high, as South Korea reached the semifinals of the top youth tournament for the first time in 36 years.

Cho Young-wook of South Korea (R) celebrates his extra-time goal against Senegal in the teams' quarterfinals match at Bielsko-Biala Stadium in Bielsko-Biala, Poland, on June 8, 2019. (Yonhap)

