(U20 World Cup) S. Korea coach lauds team's resilience

South Korea were on the brink of elimination in regulation, before Lee Ji-sol headed in the equalizer only seconds before the final whistle to make it 2-2 and set up the extra time. And in the first extra period, Cho Young-wook scored the go-ahead goal for a 3-2 lead. Senegal responded with a last-gasp goal of their own in the second extra time and sent the match to the shootout. South Korea's first two kickers missed, but they still came away with the narrow win.