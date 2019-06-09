Go to Contents
SK E&C-led consortium wins US$1.2 bln order to build tunnel in London

14:03 June 09, 2019

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- SK Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Sunday its consortium has been named the preferred bidder for a 1 billion-pound (US$1.2 billion) project to build a tunnel across the main river in London.

The multinational consortium RiverLinx, comprised of SK E&C and other companies from Australia, Spain, Britain and the Netherlands, won the project issued by the state-run Transport for London to build the Silvertown Tunnel that will cross the Thames River in east London.

The 1.4-kilometer tunnel will link the Silvertown and Greenwich regions. It is set to be open in 2025.

SK E&C said this is the first time that a local builder won a public–private partnership (PPP) project in the Western Europe.

The Korean builder has a 20 percent stake in the project.

This computer-generated image provided by SK Engineering & Construction Co. shows the overview of the Silvertown Tunnel project in London. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

