Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 10.
Korean-language dailies
-- Senior police officer under probe for alleged corruption (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Fighting spirit that refused to give up, a miracle after 36 years (Kookmin Daily)
-- Presidential office says downside risks could be extended, abandons optimism on economy (Donga llbo)
-- One year after US-N.K. summit, 'Oslo declaration' to seek new path (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Controversy grows over extending retirement age (Segye Times)
-- China blackmails South Korean companies, U.S. pressures Cheong Wa Dae (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Presidential office says downside risks could be prolonged, gives negative prospect (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Legend of reaching semifinals with twist and thrill written again after 36 years (Hankyoreh)
-- Youth falls victim of nomination ahead of general elections (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't economic officials notified of policy by specially employed officials (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't lavishes state funds on welfare policies, experts say S. Korea could face crisis like Greece (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Blue House admits economic risks are growing (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- US-China economic brinkmanship leaves Korean tech giants on edge (Korea Herald)
-- US-China trade row burdening Korean economy (Korea Times)
(END)