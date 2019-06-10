Korean-language dailies

-- Senior police officer under probe for alleged corruption (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Fighting spirit that refused to give up, a miracle after 36 years (Kookmin Daily)

-- Presidential office says downside risks could be extended, abandons optimism on economy (Donga llbo)

-- One year after US-N.K. summit, 'Oslo declaration' to seek new path (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Controversy grows over extending retirement age (Segye Times)

-- China blackmails South Korean companies, U.S. pressures Cheong Wa Dae (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Presidential office says downside risks could be prolonged, gives negative prospect (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Legend of reaching semifinals with twist and thrill written again after 36 years (Hankyoreh)

-- Youth falls victim of nomination ahead of general elections (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't economic officials notified of policy by specially employed officials (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't lavishes state funds on welfare policies, experts say S. Korea could face crisis like Greece (Korea Economic Daily)

