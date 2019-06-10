Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:04 June 10, 2019

SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 10.

Korean-language dailies
-- Senior police officer under probe for alleged corruption (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Fighting spirit that refused to give up, a miracle after 36 years (Kookmin Daily)
-- Presidential office says downside risks could be extended, abandons optimism on economy (Donga llbo)
-- One year after US-N.K. summit, 'Oslo declaration' to seek new path (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Controversy grows over extending retirement age (Segye Times)
-- China blackmails South Korean companies, U.S. pressures Cheong Wa Dae (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Presidential office says downside risks could be prolonged, gives negative prospect (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Legend of reaching semifinals with twist and thrill written again after 36 years (Hankyoreh)
-- Youth falls victim of nomination ahead of general elections (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't economic officials notified of policy by specially employed officials (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't lavishes state funds on welfare policies, experts say S. Korea could face crisis like Greece (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Blue House admits economic risks are growing (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- US-China economic brinkmanship leaves Korean tech giants on edge (Korea Herald)
-- US-China trade row burdening Korean economy (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK