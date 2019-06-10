Hanwha signs US$300 mln deal to buy U.S. aircraft engine maker EDAC
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co., the aircraft engine making unit of defense and finance conglomerate Hanwha Group, said Monday it had signed a deal worth 350 billion won (US$300 million) to buy a U.S. aircraft engine maker in its latest expansion strategy.
Under the deal, Hanwha Aerospace will acquire a 100 percent stake in EDAC Technologies Holding Company by the end of the year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company expects the acquisition will help it compete with U.S. aircraft engine rivals such as Pratt & Whitney and General Electric in global markets.
EDAC Technologies Holding Company owns U.S. aircraft engine manufacturer EDAC Technologies LLC, it said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)